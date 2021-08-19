Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $988.25 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 84,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $244,907,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

