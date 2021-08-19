Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.71. Edison International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

