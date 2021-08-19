Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.60. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 221.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 104,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.