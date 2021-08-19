Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $743.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $17,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 87.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

