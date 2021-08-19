Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth about $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 17,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

