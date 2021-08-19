Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. 2,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

