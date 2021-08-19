Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 4,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $212.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

