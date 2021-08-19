Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report sales of $88.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.97 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $346.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 831.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 583,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.