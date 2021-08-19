Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.