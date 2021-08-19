Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce sales of $181.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $727.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra stock opened at $254.42 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

