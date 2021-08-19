Analysts Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $140.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.