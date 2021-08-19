Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post -$1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). REGENXBIO reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 639.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $15,189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

