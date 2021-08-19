Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $574.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the highest is $580.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.33.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,951 shares of company stock worth $31,575,839. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC opened at $353.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $359.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

