Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.03. Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

TTCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

