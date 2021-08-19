Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.04.

NYSE:HD opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

