Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE: CEU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.70 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

7/26/2021 – CES Energy Solutions was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.66 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CES Energy Solutions was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$2.70 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

7/25/2021 – CES Energy Solutions had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.45. 483,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,438. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.67 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp alerts:

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,578.40.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.