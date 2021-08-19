Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (AAUKF, AMIGY, DGX, DIISY, DMZPY, GLPG, ILMN, LH, LHCG, LUNMF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 19th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $166.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $425.00 target price on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $332.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $318.00.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $172.50.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

