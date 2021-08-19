Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (ADMLF, ADRNY, ARKAY, BECTY, BNDSY, BOZTY, BYPLF, CABGY, CLPBY, FOJCY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 19th:

Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at National Alliance Securities. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.35.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €780.00 ($917.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $122.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

