Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (AZEK, BBDC, BLBD, BLIN, BMA, CALM, CBAY, CCBG, CGRN, CHYCY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 19th:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

