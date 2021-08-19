Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (LGO, LIQT, LMNL, LZAGY, MATW, MBIO, MBNKF, MESA, MHVYF, MOGO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 19th:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

