Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vtex (VTEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vtex (NYSE: VTEX) recently:

8/16/2021 – Vtex is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Vtex is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Vtex is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Vtex is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Vtex is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Vtex is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VTEX opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

