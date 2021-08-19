Analyzing Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 16.02% 24.31% 13.56% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.69% -54.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanofi and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 3 5 0 2.44 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.60%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sanofi.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanofi and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.22 $14.07 billion $3.35 15.71 Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -1.22

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanofi beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 for the prevention of COVID-19. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute and the University of Alberta; and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

