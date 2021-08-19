Analyzing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WOWI and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 96.03%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than WOWI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOWI and Enthusiast Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 10.44 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -20.46

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

