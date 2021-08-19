Andrew Alford Sells 189 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $140.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

