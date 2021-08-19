Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 599,625 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $156,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Truist reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 1.92. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

