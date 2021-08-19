ankrETH (aEth) Price Tops $3,025.24 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,025.24 or 0.06502220 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $37,776.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.