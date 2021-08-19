Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.60

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 2292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $644.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 563,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Annexon by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

