Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels Buys 1,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 72,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 92.6% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

