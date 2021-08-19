Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Anthem worth $389,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $371.40 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.