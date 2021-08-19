AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.32

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $537,330.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

