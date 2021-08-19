Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,405 ($18.36). 2,046,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,600. The stock has a market cap of £13.85 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.