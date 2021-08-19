Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $59.06 million and $6.15 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00006745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

