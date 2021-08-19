Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $277.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $281.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.