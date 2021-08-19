Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.97 Per Share

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:APAX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 217 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 354,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,457. Apax Global Alpha has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.
About Apax Global Alpha
