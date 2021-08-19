APIX (APIX) Market Cap Tops $7.11 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. APIX has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

