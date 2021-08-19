AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.44 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $165,924.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,823,920 coins and its circulating supply is 244,823,918 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

