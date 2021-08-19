Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

