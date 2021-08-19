Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

