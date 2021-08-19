Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.8% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,587. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

