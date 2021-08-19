Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $128.82. 629,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

