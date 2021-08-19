Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

