Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $69,869.76 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,710. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

