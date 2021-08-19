Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $156.58 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

