Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.55. The company had a trading volume of 59,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,840. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.