APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $23.69 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and $718,439.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00146652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.14 or 0.99728401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.04 or 0.00915510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00701699 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,067,243 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

