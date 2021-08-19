ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 385,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

