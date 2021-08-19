ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,790 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

