ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.36 ($42.77).

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.