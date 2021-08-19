ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.36 ($42.77).

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

