ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $34.60

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $32.60. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 67,153 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

